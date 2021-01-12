Tennis Injury Update From Kirsten Flipkens

From Kirsten:

Hi everyone,



I just want to give you all a final update about my injury. I did an MRI and X-ray yesterday. Besides a few strains, some oedema etc I have a partial (grade 2) tear on my ATFL ligament.



I already started rehab with physio here in Abu Dhabi doing treatments, very light range of motions, and aquajogging..



Not the start of the year I had in mind after a great pre season, but I am going to do everything that is in my power to recover as quickly and healthy as possible 🙏

And yes, the goal is Australian Open 🦘

Thanks for all your msgs and i’ll keep you posted 💪

Oh btw, take a look at the advertising board.. “Healthpoint” 🙄 (the hospital I went to afterwards 🙈😅) How ironic….

