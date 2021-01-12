- Tennis News • Ricky’s Preview and Pick for the Antalya Final: De Minaur vs. Bublik
Tennis Injury Update From Kirsten Flipkens
- Updated: January 12, 2021
From Kirsten:
Hi everyone,
I just want to give you all a final update about my injury. I did an MRI and X-ray yesterday. Besides a few strains, some oedema etc I have a partial (grade 2) tear on my ATFL ligament.
I already started rehab with physio here in Abu Dhabi doing treatments, very light range of motions, and aquajogging..
Not the start of the year I had in mind after a great pre season, but I am going to do everything that is in my power to recover as quickly and healthy as possible 🙏
And yes, the goal is Australian Open 🦘
Thanks for all your msgs and i’ll keep you posted 💪
Oh btw, take a look at the advertising board.. “Healthpoint” 🙄 (the hospital I went to afterwards 🙈😅) How ironic….
Click Here To Watch The Video:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ6es1wHofq/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet