Looking To Go The Distance With Iron Man Best-of-Five Tennis Tourney

For the past six year’s there’s been a tennis tournament unlike any other, at least when it comes to recreational players. The Iron Man Tennis Tournament is a unique best-of-five format where some of Southern California’s top players can “Play like the Pro’s” and compete for cash and prizes.

Tournament Director Rob Stone first got the idea for the tournament while watching a Federer/Nadal match go the distance and wondered what it would feel like to play a five set marathon.

Stone said he was shocked when 20 players entered the first event several years ago. “I was surprised there were so many other crazy tennis nuts out there, but they all loved it, both the physical and emotional part of it. Now, the tournament has grown and we have 24 players in this year’s main draw.”



Braemar Country Club – Hosting the Iron Man Best of Five Tennis tournament

Former college player Michael Thoeresz, who has taught tennis at both Cheviot Hills and Palisades Tennis Center, is a former winner of the Iron Man. “I loved it,” he said. “It really adds a mental and physical component to the match.”

For the past two years, the tournament has been sanctioned by the USTA, and this year Wilson came aboard as a sponsor. “We’re extremely grateful to Wilson, the USTA, Solinco, and Braemar Country Club who have all been extremely supportive of the tournament.” In addition to prize money, this year’s Iron Man Champion will receive a new Wilson Roger Federer Pro Staff RF97 Autograph Racquet.

Gabriel Joseph is the defending champion who won last year’s Final in a five-set-thriller against Charlie Werman (a former tennis standout at Chapman University).



Gabriel Joseph

Charlie Werman

Stone’s hope is to have Iron Man Tournaments in other states, and then bring all the Iron Man champs from around the country out to Southern California for a National Play-off.

The 2020 Iron Man final will take place on December 13th at Braemar Country Club.

For more information, contact Stone at robstone22@gmail.com or visit the tournament home page at https://tennislink.usta.com/Tournaments/TournamentHome/Tournament.aspx?T=255466