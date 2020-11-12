Retired ATP Tennis Professional Makes MVG ART

“Some colleagues went on to write the story of their tennis career – I chose to paint it.”⁠

⁠

For the past 25 years, tennis courts around the globe, have been Melle van Gemerden’s daily landscape view. Both as a top100 ATP player and later, as a professional coach. Contrary to popular belief, Melle sees each court unique in their own right. Each tennis court holds and tells a story through colors and overall atmosphere. Check out his work on Instagram: @mvg.art ⁠

These are the tennis courts from the collage, clockwise:⁠

⁠

1. Indoor court in Uzbekistan⁠

2. Special commission for Wimbledon umpire⁠

3. Wimbledon qualification courts⁠

4. Kobe Japan outside courts⁠

5. ITV Challenger, France ⁠

6. Outside court in Morocco⁠

7. Special commission for Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi ⁠

8. Madrid Open clay courts

