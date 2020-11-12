10sBalls.com
Retired ATP Tennis Professional Makes MVG ART

“Some colleagues went on to write the story of their tennis career – I chose to paint it.”⁠

For the past 25 years, tennis courts around the globe, have been Melle van Gemerden’s daily landscape view. Both as a top100 ATP player and later, as a professional coach. Contrary to popular belief, Melle sees each court unique in their own right. Each tennis court holds and tells a story through colors and overall atmosphere. Check out his work on Instagram: @mvg.art ⁠
https://instagram.com/mvg.art?igshid=95l0fwj264s

These are the tennis courts from the collage, clockwise:⁠

1. Indoor court in Uzbekistan⁠
2. Special commission for Wimbledon umpire⁠
3. Wimbledon qualification courts⁠
4. Kobe Japan outside courts⁠
5. ITV Challenger, France ⁠
6. Outside court in Morocco⁠
7. Special commission for Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi ⁠
8. Madrid Open clay courts

Editor’s Note: 10sBalls.com Has had its eye on 100 different pieces but has narrowed it down to 3 amazing pieces.