On Running and Roger Federer Introduce New Tennis Inspired Sneaker • THE ROGER

This is THE ROGER

Introducing THE ROGER Centre Court 0-Series. The all-day tennis-inspired sneaker created with Roger Federer. An ultra-limited, individually numbered pre-release. Just revealed live by the man himself on theroger.com. Available online by raffle only. Move fast and you’re in with a shot. Entries close in less than 48 hours.

TECHNOLOGY – A Future Classic



Born from a shared passion for performance and style, THE ROGER Centre Court 0-Series is the first sneaker co-created by On and Roger Federer. Evolving the tennis-inspired sneaker with proven CloudTec® technology, this is next-generation comfort in a classic silhouette.



“I’m proud to be a part of the creation of THE ROGER. It’s the most comfortable tennis-inspired sneaker you will ever wear.” – Roger Federer