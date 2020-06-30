Tennis Ball Machine? Tennis bag? The New Slinger Bag Is Both!

By Ricky Dimon

The days of toting around raggedy ball machines while also trying to haul the rest of your tennis equipment to the court at the same time should be over.



And we have Slinger Bag to thank.



Slinger Bag is a leading start-up company in the tennis industry that has produced an innovative tennis ball launcher. To be more specific, it is a ball machine doubling as a tennis bag (it has space for rackets, more than 140 balls, and whatever other equipment you need) for players of all abilities. Slinger Bag offers a 24/7 training partner, ensuring you will never have to miss a day of practice again. No one to play with? No problem. Just bring out the Slinger Bag! During the current times of social distancing and self-isolation, it is an especially convenient solution.



“We are delighted to bring the Slinger Bag to the market and to offer tennis players a 24/7 training solution.” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “With the Slinger Bag, we hope that players can will improve their fitness and their performance in unison. This is the most affordable performance tennis ball launcher on the market and we are excited to see it being used on tennis courts across the world.”



Although your Slinger Bag weighs 33 pounds, it is easy to transport with a handle and wheels that make it basically like a suitcase.



Arguably the best thing about the tennis bag/ball machine is its versatility in terms of ball-feeding. There are innumerable settings for speed, spin, and launch angles such that you can work on whatever specific shots you want. It also comes with an oscillator that you can place under it so that your Slinger Bag moves around while it is feeding balls and can run you all over the court as if you’re going up against a professional on the other side of the net.



In January of this year, Slinger Bag received a Special Recognition Award from the UK Tennis Industry Association at the TIA UK’s Innovation Awards.



“We are delighted to have received the innovation award from the Tennis Industry Association,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “It’s brilliant to be recognized by the industry as a product that will change the landscape of tennis across the UK and globally, giving players the power to train on their own terms. It’s a testament to the brand’s hard work in developing a best in class the product–one that meets the needs of players, so they can improve their game.”



There is no doubt that players of all skill levels can improve their games with Slinger Bag. Give it a try…you will not be disappointed.





Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.

Editors Note : We love it. It came with the WILSON Triniti Balls. We prefer balls with pressure. But it’s all win | win and you can even charge your phone. It doesn’t keep refreshments cold but it’s quiet and easily portable.