“It Was A Mistake”, Thiem Apologizes To Fans • Regrets Behaviour During Adria Tour

Dominic Thiem went to social media today saying he is “extremely sorry” for the players behaviour at the now cancelled Adria Tour after four players and several coaches tested positive for coronavirus.

Dominic Thiem apologizes to fans on Instagram.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki contracted the virus after playing in the charity tournament in Belgrade, Serbia and in Zada, Croatia, which drew large crowds that did not practice social distancing or wear face coverings. The tournament also saw players posing for photos together and with fans, hugging, playing soccer together and also going out on the town.

(L-R) Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic , Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem attend the pre-tournament press conference of the Adria Tour tennis tournament.

Thiem, the world No 3, won the Belgrade leg of the tour and said he was shocked when he heard about the positive tests. “We played without an audience for weeks, so we have been more than happy about the fans at the event. We trusted the Serbian government’s corona rules, but we have been too optimistic. Our behaviour was a mistake, we acted too euphorically. I am extremely sorry.”

Thiem, was playing in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France, when he got the news and could have potentially spread the virus to those players. “I’ve now got tested five times within the last 10 days and the result was always negative. I wish everyone who is infected all the best and quick recovery,” he said.