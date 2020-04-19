- Sven Groeneveld Remembers His Friend Mark H. McCormack –THE TENNIS BADGE CHRONICLES #10 Of The Series
Sven Groeneveld Remembers His Friend Mark H. McCormack –THE TENNIS BADGE CHRONICLES #10 Of The Series
-
- Updated: April 19, 2020
Please enjoy this short story by tennis coach Sven Groeneveld as he remembers his friend and mentor Mark H. McCormack.
THE BADGE CHRONICLES
Mark H. McCormack
Today on Easter Sunday I want to say a special thanks to this incredible man that embraced me as an equal. When Mark past, I lost my mentor. The 10 years I had the privilege to spend time with him are, to this day, the most special times of my career in tennis.
I don’t know even know where to start. So I will just speak about our tennis matches. Mark always made sure he got his own tennis into his daily routines and we always had our set times and places during Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
Mark made sure he played with the best of the best on his side in order to increase his chances to win, He absolutely hated to loose.
Guys like Rodrigo Nascimento, Ferdi Redelijk, and Paul Kildery were the regular partners.
Over the years I ended up across the net and let me tell you it was a fight from beginning to end. In 1998 we had a great match at the racing club in Paris with my dear Friends (Peter Carter and Gavin Forbes).
Thank you Mark for all you have done for me and the many battles we have had on court. I miss you!
*All the information for this article was attained through explicit permission from Sven Groeneveld to be published on 10sBalls.com – no lifting or reusing is permitted.