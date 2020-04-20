Sven Groeneveld Coaching Greg Rusedski –THE TENNIS BADGE CHRONICLES #12 Of The Series

Sven Groeneveld shares with us his life on the tour and working with Greg Rusedski. The two worked well from the beginning and remain close friends today. We know the readers will enjoy the small insights and memories.

Sven Groeneveld

THE BADGE CHRONICLES

Greg Rusedski

After my time Swiss Tennis in 1998 Greg asked me if I would work with him. At that time Greg was number 4 in the world. Probably one of the greatest victories Greg had in that year when he beat Pete Sampras in 3 straight sets during Rolex Paris Masters in Paris. Overall the big lefty was a blessing to work with and we had a great relationship from the beginning. 1999 was a big challenge to live up to the expectations.

Greg had build over the past years but it was also the year he would get married to Lucy. During the European indoor season at the end of the year Greg was struggling with some injuries but ended up winning two massive tournaments. At that time the Compaq GrandSlam Cup was played in Munich. A tournament where the best 16 players were invited based on their results at the slams. Greg was the last player into the draw due to several late withdrawals. He won the tournament and the 1.2 million dollar check for the victory beating Tommy Haas in 4 sets. 2 weeks later he won Erste Bank Open in Vienna beating Nicolas Kiefer in 5 sets. The year ended with the wedding with me being Greg’s best man. Greg and I worked on two separate occasions for a period of 3 years. We remain close friends today. The rest is History.

