Stuttgart Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 11, 2024
-
- Updated: June 10, 2024
Stuttgart Boss Open
Stuttgart, Germany
June 10-16, 2024
Grass
Prize Money: €734,915
Zverev, Shelton, Bublik Murray Headline Stuttgart
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev and second-seeded Ben Shelton headline a Stuttgart field that includes former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray as well as talented Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Bublik. Stuttgart, which made the switch from clay to grass from 2015, opens the extended grass-court swing in the week after Roland Garros. The first edition of the tournament was held in 1898. Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini are among leading ATP Tour stars to have triumphed at the Tennisclub Weissenhof.
Stuttgart Boss Open Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, June 11: click here