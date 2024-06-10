- ‘s-Hertogenbosch Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 11, 2024
‘s-Hertogenbosch Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, June 11, 2024
- Updated: June 10, 2024
‘s-Hertogenbosch Libema Open
Stuttgart, Germany
June 10-16, 2024
Grass
Prize Money: €690,135
De Minaur, Paul, Pegula, Samsonova Head s’Hertogenbosch field
Aussie Alex de Minaur is top seed, American Tommy Paul is seeded second and Ugo Humbert is the third seed at the Libema Open staged on the grass courts of ‘s-Hertogenbosch. The Libema Open is one of eight tour-level events played on grass, and hosts both the men’s and women’s tours in the opening week of the grass-court swing. Jessica Pegula is the top seed in he women’s field with Liudmila Samsonova seeded second and Ekaterina Alexandrova seeded third. Four Dutchmen have titled at this tournament. Richard Krajicek triumphed in 1994 and ’97, Sjeng Schalken clinched back-to-back wins in 2002-03, wild card Tim Van Rijthoven soared to the trophy in 2022 and Tallon Griekspoor claimed the crown in 2023.
‘s-Hertogenbosch Libema Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here
Order of Play for Tuesday, June 11: click here