Carlos Alcaraz Wins French Open! Final Roland Garros Draws and Results

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 09: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Alexander Zverev of Germany pose for a photo with their winners and runners-up trophies after the Men’s Singles Final match between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day 15 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 09, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo credit: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images







Roland Garros

Paris, France

Red Clay

May 20-June 9, 2024

Prize Money: €53,500,000

2024 Roland Garros: End of An Era and New Beginning

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic aims to defend his Roland Garros crown and capture a 25th major title. The 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal, who missed the 2023 Roland Garros due to surgery, announced this is likely his French Open farewell. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is reigning Roland Garros women’s champion, playing for her fourth French Open championship in Paris. Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, US Open champion Coco Gauff and red-hot Danielle Collins are among the women’s contenders. Men’s contenders aiming to dethrone Djokovic include world No. 2 Jannik Sinner and world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who both missed Rome with injury, Rome champion Alexander Zverev and former finalist Casper Ruud.

Results for Sunday, June 9: Click here