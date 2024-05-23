Don't Miss
2024 Roland Garros Men’s Draws
-
- Updated: May 23, 2024
Rafael Nadal’s Roland Garros return will be a blockbuster.
The King of Clay will face Rome ruler Alexander Zverev in one of the most highly-anticipated French Open first round matches of the Open Era.
The Roland Garros men’s draw was conducted in Paris today and pits 14-time Roland Garros champion Nadal against Olympic gold-medal champion Zverev in a rematch of their gripping 2022 French Open semifinal showdown.
Here’s the 2024 Roland Garros men’s draw:
