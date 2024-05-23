Don't Miss
- 2024 Roland Garros Men’s Draws
- 2024 Roland Garros Women’s Draws
- New York • Taste of Tennis Party • August 22, 2024 • Buy Tickets Now Before It Sells Out
- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Thursday, May 23, 2024
- Andre Agassi Will Be New Laver Cup Captain in 2025
- Why Tennis is Struggling in America, While Pickleball is Thriving by Steve Bellamy
- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Wednesday, May 22, 2024
- Tennis Balls Favorite Photographer and Producer Rob Stone Premieres THE Blue Angels IMAX Film!
- Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, May 21, 2024
- Geneva Open Draws and Schedule for May 20, 2024
- Roman Ruler: Zverev Beats Jarry for Second Rome Title
- Ricky’s preview and picks for the ATP 250s in Geneva and Lyon
- Rome Schedule and Draws for Sunday, May 19, 2024
- Tennis News • 10sBalls Website Celebrates 15 years Circling the Globe • Traveling The Tour
- Rome Schedule and Draws for Saturday, May 18, 2024
2024 Roland Garros Women’s Draws
-
- Updated: May 23, 2024
Iga Swiatek will launch her quest for a fourth French Open championship in a crowded quarter.
World No. 1 Swiatek will aim for her third straight Roland Garros championship headlining a competitive quarter that includes Naomi Osaka, 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, red-hot American Danielle Collins and Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova.
The Roland Garros draw was conducted in Paris today.
Here’s the 2024 Roland Garros women’s singles draw:
← Previous Story Roland Garros Draws and Schedule for Thursday, May 23, 2024