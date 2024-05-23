2024 Roland Garros Women’s Draws

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland will play for a fourth Roland Garros crown this month. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek will launch her quest for a fourth French Open championship in a crowded quarter.

World No. 1 Swiatek will aim for her third straight Roland Garros championship headlining a competitive quarter that includes Naomi Osaka, 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, red-hot American Danielle Collins and Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova.

The Roland Garros draw was conducted in Paris today.

Here’s the 2024 Roland Garros women’s singles draw: