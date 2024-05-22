Andre Agassi Will Be New Laver Cup Captain in 2025

January 15: Andre Agassi poses during a Laver Cup photoshoot during the 2024 Australian Open on Monday, January 15, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ SCOTT BARBOUR

Andre Agassi is returning to coaching on the global stage.

Former world No. 1 Agassi will succeed fellow former No. 1 John McEnroe as the new Team World captain starting with Laver Cup 2025.

It’s one American Hall of Fame legend passing the captain torch to another American Hall of Fame legend.

Agassi will succeed his former Davis Cup teammate McEnroe, who has captained Team World since the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague in 2017.

McEnroe will make his final appearance as captain in September as he proudly leads Team World against buddy Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe in Berlin, from September 20 to September 22.

Andre Agassi (@AndreAgassi) is ready to lead Team World to victory when he takes over as Captain for Laver Cup 2025. pic.twitter.com/wd2QW8bcmm — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) May 22, 2024

“I am truly honored to accept the invitation to become the Laver Cup Team World Captain,” said Agassi, who will attend the 2024 Laver Cup in Berlin in order to prepare for his new role. “In just seven short years since the Laver Cup began, it’s been so enjoyable for fans, including myself, to watch the greats of the game team up and compete against one another in this incredible team environment.

“I hope I can build the rapport, respect and trust with the players as John has done and I can’t wait to take on this role, it’s not one I’m taking lightly.”

McEnroe, who famously fell to Agassi at Wimbledon during the Las Vegas native’s title run that culminated with an epic victory over Goran Ivanisevic in the 1992 Wimbledon final, says Agassi is the right man at the right time for the captaincy.

“I want to congratulate Andre on becoming the next Team World Captain, I know he is the right man for the job,” said McEnroe, a seven-time major champion.

Agassi has served as a coaching consultant for Novak Djokovic and Sebastian Korda.

Laver Cup also announced that Bjorn Borg’s successor as Team Europe Captain starting in 2025 will be announced in the coming days