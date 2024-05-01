Jannik Sinner Pulls out of Madrid with Hip Issue

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open today. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

A nagging hip issue prompted Jannik Sinner to pull out of Madrid.

The top-seeded Sinner withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open today.

“Very sad to have to withdraw from my next match here in Madrid,” Sinner posted on social media. “My hip has been bothering me this week and has slowly been getting more painful.

“Taking the advice from the doctors we decided it’s best to not play further and make it worse.”

Sinner’s departure sends Felix Auger-Aliassime into the Madrid semifinals.

The Australian Open champion’s withdrawal comes after Andrey Rublev dethroned two-time Madrid champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals today, snapping the second-seeded Spaniard’s 14-match Madrid winning streak.

The seventh-seeded Rublev will play either 12th-seeded Taylor Fritz or 21st-seeded Francisco Cerundolo for a spot in Sunday’s final.