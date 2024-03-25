Andy Murray Out for “Extended Period” with Ankle Injury

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Andy Murray’s ankle injury will sideline him for a prolonged period.

Former world No. 1 Murray showed competitive character hobbling through a left ankle injury in his marathon Miami Open loss to Tomas Machac yesterday.

Today, Murray announced the damage done to his ankle will force him out, but defiantly vowed he will be back “with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right.”

“Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL and near full thickness rupture of my CFL,” Murray posted on Instagram today. “I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps.

“Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period. But I’ll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right.”

The two-time Olympic gold-medal champion showed his competitive character after rolling his left ankle and crashing to the court in agony while leading Machac in the final set.

Despite the ankle injury, Murray played on, pushed the match into a third-set tiebreaker and led 5-3 in the tiebreaker.

Two points from victory, Murray saw Machac respond with backhand bolts down the line to rally through the finish line.

Despite a brutally painful loss, Murray still signed autographs for fans afterward.