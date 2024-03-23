Ankle Injury Forces Tommy Paul to Retire in Miami

Tommy Paul rolled his left ankle forcing him to retire from the Miami Open while leading Martin Damm 6-4, 1-2. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Tommy Paul made a painfully premature exit from the Miami Open.

The 13th-seeded Paul was forced to retire after rolling his left ankle while leading compatriot Martin Damm 6-4, 1-2 on Court 7.

It was the same ankle that Paul rolled during his semifinal loss to Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells exactly a week ago.

Serving at 1-2 in the second set, Paul rolled his left ankle attacking net behind a slice backhand and immediately dropped his racquet on court.

Unfortunate Scenes! @TommyPaul1 is forced to retire vs Damm due to injury. Wishing Tommy a speedy recovery #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/anCmkxBrXQ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 23, 2024