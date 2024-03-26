Victoria Azarenka Advances to Miami Open Semifinals

Victoria Azarenka, 34, made history as the second-oldest woman to reach the Miami Open semifinals. Photo credit: Miami Open/Hard Rock Stadium

Working mom Victoria Azarenka is a master multi-tasker.

The former world No. 1 fended off feisty Yulia Putintseva, fatigue and her own frustration scoring one of her biggest wins of the year.

Three-time champion Azarenka topped Putintseva 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3 to become the second-oldest Miami Open semifinalist in history today.

This was a two hour, 55-minute adventure with a more than 50-minute power outage delaying play early in the first set, missed opportunities, audacious drop shots, lengthy exchanges, a combined 25 break points, tossed racquets and F-bombs flying around at various points.

When the 34-year-old Azarenka converted her second match point to finally end this epic, she pointed an index finger to her temple signifying the mental strength it took to survive on a day when her best tennis sometimes eluded her. It is Azarenka’s fifth career Miami Open semifinal.

“It was really tough match; just the first set was like an hour and a half I was like God it’s gonna be a long day,” Azarenka told Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj afterward. “Yulia played some great tennis. I feel like she played really well in Indian Wells and had some really good wins here. I know she’s a great competitor and going to fight until the last ball, but I feel like she also improved a lot this year.

“She’s playing more aggressive, she can mix up the balls so it was definitely tough. Second set, I started a bit flat, had some chances and didn’t convert them and my legs started to give in a little bit. I was happy I was able to reset, regroup, come out there and just put my head together, be more aggressive and try to follow a little bit more and not let her do what she like to do.”

It was Azarenka’s 199th career WTA 1000 win and sends her into her 24th WTA 1000 semifinal appearance. That puts Azarenka third on the Open Era list for most WTA 1000 semis behind only Simona Halep (29) and Serena Williams (26).

The 27th-seeded Azarenka awaits the winner of tonight’s quarterfinal between 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina and Indian Wells finalist Maria Sakkari “I’m never gonna give up either: If I’m on one leg or two legs, whatever,” Azarenka said. “I came out on the court trying to play one point at a time and see how I can turn it around. Not to think about how tough it’s gonna be, just point by point. I tried to focus on what I can do and what I need to execute.”

After a 53 minute delay that knocked out the scoreboard and chair umpire Marija Cicak’s microphone, power was restored and play resumed with Putintseva serving up 2-1, 30-love.