Fritz Serves Up Fritzy Spicy Margarita for Miami

You may never play with the powerful precision of Taylor Fritz.

Now, you can party precisely like the American No. 1.

Taylor Fritz serves up spice in his partnership with Maestro Dobel.

Fritz is unveiling his new signature cocktail – The Fritzy Spicy Margarita in Miami.

The Fritzy Spicy Margarita is a “spicy twist on Maestro Dobel’s Spin Margarita, a staple of its cocktail menu at tennis tournaments,” the brand said in a statement.

Former Indian Wells champion Fritz hopes festive fans will pump up the party and drink the Fritzy Spicy Margarita during his Miami Open matches.

Dobel serves as the Official Tequila of the US Open, Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open, and Cincinnati Open, and will serve the Fritzy Spicy Margarita at all tennis events including over the next two weeks at the Miami Open.

The cocktail joins other drinks: The Ace Paloma, Dobel’s featured cocktail at tennis tournaments, in addition to the Spin Margarita, Slice Ranch Water, and Dobel Espresso Cocktail.

If you can’t make it to Miami during the tournament, you can mix your own Fritzy Spicy Margarita at home. Here’s how:

Fritzy Spicy Margarita Recipe & Procedure

Ingredients:

2 oz Dobel Diamante Cristalino tequila

1 oz Lime Juice

.75 Agave Nectar

Garnish: Jalapeño Coins

Procedure:

1. Rim glass with salt.

2. Add Maestro Dobel Tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar to a cocktail shaker and shake well.

3. Pour over ice and garnish with jalapeño coins.

Photo credit: Maestro Dobel/Taylor Fritz