Konstantin Koltsov, Aryna Sabalenka’s Boyfriend, Has Died at 42

Konstantin Koltsov, Aryna Sabalenka’s Boyfriend, has died of suicide at age 42. Photo credit: Aryna Sabalenka Instagram

Tragic death has touched Aryna Sabalenka’s life.

Konstantin Koltsov, Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend, has died at age 42 by “apparent suicide,” the Miami-Dade Police said.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” the Miami-Dade Police said in a statement. “The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. No foul play is suspected.”

Koltsov “jumped from a balcony” at the St. Regis Bal Harbour according to police.

The couple began dating in June of 2021.

World No. 2 Sabalenka is seeded second in the Miami Open draw and still in the draw as of this writing.

Sabalenka is scheduled to face former Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa in her opener, but will not participate in press conferences, according to published reports. Badosa spoiled Simona Halep’s comeback on Grandstand today with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.





