BNP Paribas Open Quarterfinal Photo Gallery by Rob Stone

BNP Paribas Open champion Carlos Alcaraz congratulates heroic beekeeper Lance Davis who successfully collected a swarm of bees over stadium 1 during a near one hour, 50-minute delay. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Photographer, filmmaker and avid tennis player Rob Stone is in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the BNP Paribas Open.

Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play in his Indian Wells images.

Here’s Rob Stone’s photo gallery from the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals.

You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis

The bizarre bee invasion began with Alcaraz serving at 1-all vs. Alexander Zverev. Bees swarmed Spydercam above the court then made a beeline for Alcaraz’s head. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Courageous beekeeper Lance Davis, wearing white, not only cleared out the bee invasion, he received high-fives from fans and handshakes from players for his heroic work facing the bees with no gloves, no helmet, no fear. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Former world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, Alcaraz’s current coach and Zverev’s ex-coach, devised the game plan that helped the Spaniard avenge his Australian Open quarterfinal defeat. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

American Tommy Paul continued his standout season scoring a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud. Afterward, Paul said he prepared for the match watching vintage video of British serve-and-volleyer Tiger Tim Henman. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who will face Marta Kostyuk in Friday’s semifinals, is bidding to become the first top seed to win Indian Wells since Victoria Azarenka in 2012. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki held a 4-1 lead over Swiatek in the quarterfinals but suffered a right foot and torn toenail issue. Wozniacki dropped six straight games and retired with Swiatek up 6-4, 1-0. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Indian Wells owner Larry Ellison (middle) watches the action next to Hall of Famer and one of 10sBalls.com favorite champions, the great Monica Seles. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Daniil Medvedev, the 2023 finalist, fought off Holger Rune in a contentious clash to set up a semifinal vs. Tommy Paul. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

In the face of wind, rain, sandstorms or bee invasions, count on the 10sBalls.com team to keep calm and carry on. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis