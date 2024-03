BNP Paribas Open Women’s Semifinal Photo Gallery by Rob Stone

“I’m very proud of myself that I kept my nerves, and then I just fought hard in that third set,” said Maria Sakkari after withstanding Coco Gauff and rain delays to reach the Indian Wells final. Photo credit: RobStone/@RobStoneTennis







Photographer, filmmaker and avid tennis player Rob Stone is in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the BNP Paribas Open.

Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play in his Indian Wells images.

Here's Rob Stone's photo gallery from the BNP Paribas Open women's semifinals.

You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis.

US Open champion Coco Gauff was the first American woman to reach the Indian Wells semifinals since Venus Williams in 2018. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The rain delay spanned nearly two hours. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Maria Sakkari beat third-seeded Coco Gauff for the fifth time in eight meetings. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

In his first tournament as Sakkari’s coach, David Witt, who formerly coached Jessica Pegula and Venus Williams, has guided the Greek to the BNP Paribas Open final. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was all smiles before her semifinal. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStonetennis

Iga Swiatek crushed Mara Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 to reach her second BNP Paribas Open final in the last three years. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“I’m proud of myself and really excited. I think it was a great match for me today. I have all positive vibes,” Iga Swiatek told the media after her semifinal sweep. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStonetennis

Maria Sakkari celebrates her semifinal win taking selfies with fans. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStonetennis