Day 8 BNP Paribas Open Photo Gallery by Rob Stone

American Emma Navarro upset No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for the biggest win of her career.

Here's Rob Stone's photo gallery from Day 8 of the BNP Paribas Open.

"Her potential is really great. Yeah, I think she have this potential to be in top 10," Aryna Sabalenka said of Emma Navarro.

" I've worked really hard over the years to kind of just get to this point and be able to play at a level that can compete with the best players in the world," Emma Navarro said.

Holger Run saved match point toppling Taylor Fritz 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Taylor Fritz was one point from his fourth consecutive Indian Wells quarterfinal until Holger Rune elevated his game.

Gael Monfils unleashed his high-flying acrobatics.

2022 US Open finalist Casper Ruud subdued Sliderman in the end.

Iron Mike Russell, Taylor Fritz's coach, studies the action.

Holger Run's comeback captivated the babies in the crowd.

One round after upsetting world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, rising Italian Luca Nardi met his match in American Tommy Paul.