Day 6 BNP Paribas Open Photo Gallery by Rob Stone

World No. 123 Luca Nardi shocked world No. 1 Novak Djokovic becoming the lowest-ranked man to ever defeat the Grand Slam king in a Masters or a major. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Photographer, filmmaker and avid tennis player Rob Stone is in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the BNP Paribas Open.

Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play in his Indian Wells images.

Here’s Rob Stone’s photo gallery from Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open. You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic saw his bid for a record-extending sixth Indian Wells crown end in shocking fashion. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“Amazing feeling. I couldn’t even imagine to play a match against him, and now I also beat him. So it’s such a dream come true for me,” Luca Nardi said afterward. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“He got in as a Lucky Loser to main draw, so he really didn’t have anything to lose, so he played great. Deserved to win. I was more surprised with my level. My level was really, really bad,” Djokovic said. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“Incredible. Against Djokovic, he’s the best player ever. So I think that I will keep it, this moment for me, for the rest of my life,” Luca Nardi said after his stunning upset. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Philanthropist and avid tennis player Bill Gates was in the house to watch Luca Nardi shock the tennis world. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was a pink power stopping 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“I feel like I just better understand the moments, like when I can go big and when I have to go in the big targets,” Aryna Sabalenka said of her strong start to 2024. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

On a day when her best tennis eluded her, Coco Gauff won with grit saving 10 of 11 break points in defeating Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6(5). Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Emma Raducanu tested No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, but fell to 0-6 lifetime vs. Top 10 opponents. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“It’s just a pure beauty. I think every time you try to hit that shot and you make it, the feeling is simply stunning for me,” Grigor Dimitrov said of his love of the one-handed backhand. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Gael Monfils cools down after knocking former Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie out in an epic three hour, 12-minute triumph. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Brisbane champion Grigor Dimitrov continued his renaissance season sweeping Adrian Mannarino to improve to 14-3 in 2024. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

There are virtually no holes in Aryna Sabalenka’s game, they’re all in her hoodie. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis