BNP Paribas Open Mixed Doubles Invitational Starts Today

Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin will partner in the BNP Paribas Open mixed doubles event. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

Stars will mix it up in Tennis Paradise starting today.

The inaugural BNP Paribas Open Mixed Doubles Invitational will be held Wednesday, March 13 through Friday, March 15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden alongside main draw play of the ATP and WTA 1000 tournament.

The eight-team event will be a knockout format and offer $150,000 in total prize money.

The following teams are confirmed to participate in the inaugural BNP Paribas Open Mixed Doubles Invitational:

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Mate Pavic

Daria Saville and John Peers

Taylor Townsend and Jackson Withrow

Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac

Storm Hunter and Matthew Ebden

Ena Shibahara and Joe Salisbury

Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Desirae Krawczyk and Andrew Harris

Fans attending the 2024 BNP Paribas Open can catch the mixed doubles action with a daily tournament grounds pass. Matches will be held starting at noon on Wednesday on Stadium 4 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.