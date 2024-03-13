Don't Miss
BNP Paribas Open Mixed Doubles Invitational Starts Today
- Updated: March 13, 2024
Stars will mix it up in Tennis Paradise starting today.
The inaugural BNP Paribas Open Mixed Doubles Invitational will be held Wednesday, March 13 through Friday, March 15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden alongside main draw play of the ATP and WTA 1000 tournament.
The eight-team event will be a knockout format and offer $150,000 in total prize money.
The following teams are confirmed to participate in the inaugural BNP Paribas Open Mixed Doubles Invitational:
- Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Mate Pavic
- Daria Saville and John Peers
- Taylor Townsend and Jackson Withrow
- Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac
- Storm Hunter and Matthew Ebden
- Ena Shibahara and Joe Salisbury
- Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin
- Desirae Krawczyk and Andrew Harris
Fans attending the 2024 BNP Paribas Open can catch the mixed doubles action with a daily tournament grounds pass. Matches will be held starting at noon on Wednesday on Stadium 4 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
