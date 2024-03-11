Roger Federer Lights Up Oscars and Warriors

Roger Federer is a champion for all surfaces.

During his California tour, the former world No. 1 lit up both the red carpet of the Academy Awards and the hard wood of the Golden State Warriors.

Federer and wife Mirka were a striking couple at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The Swiss Maestro resembled 007 cutting a fine figure in formal wear.

Exuding elegance, Federer walked the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards sporting Oliver Peoples sunglasses after signing an endorsement pact with the luxury eyewear brand.

Before Roger hung with Oscar, he visited Golden State Warriors practice spending time with superstar Steph Curry and coach Steve Curry before attending the game.

The Federer-owned Laver Cup announced it will play in San Francisco in 2025.