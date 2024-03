Carlos Alcaraz to Star in Netflix Docuseries

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

At his best, Carlos Alcaraz is a show-stopping shotmaker.

Alcaraz will be starring in a new Netflix show.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz, who beat Rafael Nadal to win the Netflix Slam earlier this month, will star in a new Netflix docuseries set to air in 2025.



GAME. SET. NETFLIX. A Carlos Alcaraz docuseries is coming to Netflix in 2025! pic.twitter.com/uxzSAr1L6I — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024

Netflix announced the project with this video of Alcaraz writing “Game. Set. Netflix” on the camera lens.