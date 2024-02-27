BNP Paribas Open Announces 2024 TV Schedule

Photo credit: EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

The BNP Paribas Open announced its 2024 TV schedule with 110 hours of live Indian Wells coverage and 150 replay hours planned by host broadcaster Tennis Channel.

The BNP Paribas Open is set for March 3-17th at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Tennis Channel will provide first ball to last ball coverage across Tennis Channel, its free second network T2 and on-demand digital subscription service Tennis Channel Plus.

Tennis Channel will begin its broadcast on Tuesday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m. local time with live coverage of The Eisenhower, a special one-night TieBreak Tens mixed doubles event featuring many of the biggest stars on the ATP and WTA Tours.

Live coverage of the BNP Paribas Open starts Wednesday, March 6 with a full day of coverage of the first round of the WTA and ATP Tour main draws.

Coverage will continue through Sunday, March 17, culminating with the women’s singles final beginning at 11:00 a.m. local time (2:00 p.m. ET), followed by the men’s singles final.

In addition, “Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open” will be broadcast daily from a studio on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, beginning Wednesday, March 6 and continuing through the last day of play, for a full 60 minutes of commentary and analysis prior to live tennis coverage.

Tennis Channel broadcast talent for the BNP Paribas Open will include Steve Weissman, Martina Navratilova, Jan-Michael Gambill, Brett Haber, Chanda Rubin, Tracy Austin, Paul Annacone, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport, John Isner, CoCo Vandeweghe, Leif Shiras, Prakash Amritraj, Jason Goodall, Nick Monroe and Geoff Chizever.

Additionally, live streaming of all main draw matches will be available via the all-new Official 2024 BNP Paribas Open mobile app to fans on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, as well as via Tennis Channel Plus, which will make all matches available on demand upon their conclusion.

In addition, all ATP Tour matches will be available to live stream on the Tennis TV website and apps.