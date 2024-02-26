BNP Paribas Open Launches Enhanced Digital Platforms

Around the grounds at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday, March 5th, 2023 in Indian Wells. Photo credit: Kathryn Riley/BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open will engage fans in a digital embrace next month.

Ahead of the BNP Paribas Open, set for March 3-17th, the tournament announced new digital experiences across both web and mobile platforms.

The re-imagined BNP Paribas Open website serves as the center for tournament information, including player information and statistics; on-site amenities and activities; daily schedules, scores and results; and much more.

The BNP Paribas Open boasts the “site boasts a sleek, modern design with an emphasis on customization, allowing users to select favorite players to guide the results, schedules, news articles and activities that populate for a personalized digital experience.”

Additional new features include a revamped ticket purchasing experience that guides the visitor based on dates, competition round or stadium preference, as well as an all-new, interactive map of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Re-designed individual player pages provide in-depth statistical information, biographies and highlight past performance at Indian Wells.

In addition, the brand-new Official BNP Paribas Open mobile app offers an enhanced user experience to complement the tournament website. Built to be a companion for every type of fan, whether on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden or following from afar, the new mobile app similarly offers robust customization options, including personalized notifications for players, match scores, events and more.

The BNP Paribas Open mobile app serves as the hub for all event and venue information, both on-court and off, including daily match and practice court schedules, dining information and menus for the more than 20 food and beverage options at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, as well as live match streaming for fans on-site.

The app is now available for download in the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store.