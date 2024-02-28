Don't Miss
- Rafa Nadal’s BNP Paribas Open Return Set for March 7
- Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, February 28, 2024
- BNP Paribas Open Announces 2024 TV Schedule
- Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, February 27, 2024
- BNP Paribas Open Launches Enhanced Digital Platforms
- Nadal in USA practicing in advance of Netflix Slam and Indian Wells Masters
- Swiatek and Hurkacz, Badosa, Sabalenka and Fritz and Tsitsipas Headline Eisenhower Cup
- Home For Sale Minutes From The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Monday, February 26, 2024
- Dubai Championships Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, February 25, 2024
- Karen Khachanov Claims Sixth Career Crown in Doha
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 24, 2024
- Rivals Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic Fly Into Each Other
- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Friday, February 23, 2024
- San Diego Open Serves Up Special Events at Barnes Tennis Center
Rafa Nadal’s BNP Paribas Open Return Set for March 7
-
- Updated: February 28, 2024
Get ready for Rafa Time.
Rafael Nadal makes his long-awaited comeback on Thursday night, March 7th at the BNP Paribas Open, the tournament announced.
King of clay Nadal is set to play the night session, beginning not before 6 p.m. local time at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Tickets for Nadal’s Indian Wells comeback are available here.
It will be Nadal’s first match since he let three match points slip in a 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-3 loss to inspired Aussie Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International last month.
The 37-year-old Spanish superstar suffered a microtear in his hip muscle in that match which force him out of the Australian Open.
← Previous Story BNP Paribas Open Announces 2024 TV Schedule