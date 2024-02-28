Rafa Nadal’s BNP Paribas Open Return Set for March 7

Rafa Nadal makes his long-awaited return on March 7th at the BNP Paribas Open. Photo credit: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters.

Get ready for Rafa Time.

Rafael Nadal makes his long-awaited comeback on Thursday night, March 7th at the BNP Paribas Open, the tournament announced.

King of clay Nadal is set to play the night session, beginning not before 6 p.m. local time at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Tickets for Nadal’s Indian Wells comeback are available here.

It will be Nadal’s first match since he let three match points slip in a 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-3 loss to inspired Aussie Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International last month.

The 37-year-old Spanish superstar suffered a microtear in his hip muscle in that match which force him out of the Australian Open.