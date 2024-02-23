- Qatar Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 24, 2024
Rivals Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic Fly Into Each Other
- Updated: February 23, 2024
They share the most prolific rivalry in ATP history.
Iconic rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic run into each other even when they’re sky high.
Grand Slam king Djokovic, who has been training in Spain, shared this shot of running into king of clay Nadal on the flight from Spain to Los Angeles where both men plan to play Indian Wells next month.
Great company on the way to USA 🇺🇸 😎💪🎾 @RafaelNadal #idemooo #vamos @atptour #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/UDB13mp4Ux— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 23, 2024
“Great company on the way to USA,” Djokovic wrote in a social media post alongside a mid-flight photo of the superstars tatting Tennis Paradise, the ATP Tour and Vamos nation.
Nadal is scheduled to face Carlos Alcaraz in the Netflix Slam exhibition event set for March 3rd in Las Vegas.