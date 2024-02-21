Simona Halep: The Nightmare is Finished

Simona Halep of Romania issued a public statement on her doping appeal today. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Simona Halep awaits a ruling in her appeal of a four-year doping ban and says she’s sleeping better these days.

Former world No. 1 Halep took to social media posting an update on her appeal and state of mind as she waits the decision that could either clear a path for her return or jeopardize her competitive career.

The 32-year-old Halep said presenting her case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland earlier this month has given her peace of mind that she’s told the truth. Halep thanked supporters for believing in her.

“The nightmare that I have lived for a year and a half is finished,” Halep posted on social media. “I had the chance to present my defense in front of TAS, to show that I never did any kind of doping. This is what I have said from the first day I was accused.

“Now I am waiting for the decision with my head held high and I wanted to thank you, my fans, players, former players, legends of this sport, my sponsors, and everyone else for your amazing support, all the messages and video that you did for me during this harrowing time that I had.”

In the aftermath of her testimony two weeks ago, Halep expressed confidence she could win appeal and return to the pro circuit.

“This hearing provided me with the opportunity to present my position and defend my innocence,” Halep said in a statement. “My confidence in the prevalence of the truth remains intact. I look forward to reclaiming my place on the tennis courts.”

The Romanian superstar tested positive for the banned drug Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open. Halep has been provisionally suspended since October 2022. She says her positive test is a result of ingesting a contaminated Schinoussa supplement called Keto MCT.

Halep says the presence of Roxadustat was not disclosed on the label of the Keto MCT supplement, therefore she had no way of knowing it was contaminated.

Halep’s suspension will run from October 7, 2022 until October 6, 2026, unless she wins a reduced sentence through appeal.

In her appeal, Halep is asking the Court of Arbitration for Sport to set aside the Tribunal’s decision and reduce her suspension. In accordance with CAS procedures, a panel of arbitrators will deliberate and issue an Arbitral Award containing its decision and the grounds for it.

“At this time, it is not possible to indicate a time frame for the issuance of the decision,” the CAS said in a statement. “The CAS Panel’s decision will be final and binding, with the exception of the parties’ right to file an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days on limited grounds.”