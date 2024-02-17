ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Sunday, February 18, 2024

Alex De Minaur of Australia seeks his first win over Jannik Sinner in the Rotterdam final on Sunday. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images







ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open

Rotterdam, Netherlands

February 12-18, 2024

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €2,134,985



Rotterdam A Crown Jewel of Indoor Tennis

Since 1974 countless legends have graced the court in Rotterdam Ahoy. From Tom Okker and Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors, to Lleyton Hewitt and Roger Federer, this prestigious ATP 500 tournament has been the stage for the current and upcoming stars of the sport for almost half a century. In parallel, it is a battleground for wheelchair tennis of the highest level. The ABN AMRO Open stands for innovation, which makes it an event for everyone: from a family day out to business guests, young and old, and for those interested in both sport and society. At the ABN AMRO Open you are on top of tennis.



