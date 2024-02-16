- De Minaur defeats Rublev in Rotterdam, gets birthday rematch against Dimitrov
ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, February 17, 2024
-
- Updated: February 16, 2024
ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open
Rotterdam, Netherlands
February 12-18, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €2,134,985
Rotterdam A Crown Jewel of Indoor Tennis
Since 1974 countless legends have graced the court in Rotterdam Ahoy. From Tom Okker and Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors, to Lleyton Hewitt and Roger Federer, this prestigious ATP 500 tournament has been the stage for the current and upcoming stars of the sport for almost half a century. In parallel, it is a battleground for wheelchair tennis of the highest level. The ABN AMRO Open stands for innovation, which makes it an event for everyone: from a family day out to business guests, young and old, and for those interested in both sport and society. At the ABN AMRO Open you are on top of tennis.
ABN AMRO Rotterdam Open Draws and Schedule
Singles Draw: Click Here
Doubles Draw: Click Here
Qualifying Singles Draw: Click Here
Schedule for Saturday, February 17: Click Here
Rotterdam Results: Click Here