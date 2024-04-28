Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Monday, April 29, 2024

Sebastian Korda of the United States faces Daniil Medvedev in Madrid on Monday. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images







Mutua Madrid Open

Madrid, Spain

April 22-May 5, 2024

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Alcaraz Aims to Defend Madrid

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is out and king of clay Rafael Nadal returns in Madrid. Two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz is back aiming to defend his Madrid title. Top-seeded Jannik Sinner, three-time Monte-Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and Barcelona champion Casper Ruud, the ATP leader in 2024 victories, join Alcaraz as leading men contenders. On the women’s side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Stuttgart champion Elena Rybakina, red-hot Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff are among the top contenders.

Mutua Madrid Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Order of Play for Monday, April 29: click here





