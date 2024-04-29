- Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Mutua Madrid Open Schedule and Draws for Tuesday, April 30, 2024
- Updated: April 29, 2024
Mutua Madrid Open
Madrid, Spain
April 22-May 5, 2024
Prize Money: €7,877,020
Alcaraz Aims to Defend Madrid
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is out and king of clay Rafael Nadal returns in Madrid. Two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz is back aiming to defend his Madrid title. Top-seeded Jannik Sinner, three-time Monte-Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and Barcelona champion Casper Ruud, the ATP leader in 2024 victories, join Alcaraz as leading men contenders. On the women’s side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Stuttgart champion Elena Rybakina, red-hot Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff are among the top contenders.
Mutua Madrid Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, April 30: click here