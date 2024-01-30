10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Montpellier Draws and Schedule of Play for Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Denis Shapovalov of Canada returns to action in Montpellier. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Open Sud de France Montpellier
Montpellier, France
January 29-February 4, 2024
Surface: Hard Court
Prize Money: €579,320

Home Style Success in Montpellier
Montpellier, one of the fastest-growing cities in France during the past 25 years, hosted its first ATP 250 tournament in late October 2010. Two years later, the indoor hard-court event moved to a multi-purpose venue called the Sud de France Arena, which has a total capacity of 14,000 and seating for 7,500 during the tournament. The event crowned eight French singles champions in its opening 10 editions, including three-time winners Gael Monfils (2010, ’14, ’20) and Richard Gasquet (2013, ’15-’16).  This year, Holger Rune is the top seed, Alexander Bublik is seeded second, Felix Auger-Aliassime is the third seed and Borna Coric is seeded fourth.

