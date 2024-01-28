10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Australian Open Final Draws for Sunday, January 28, 2024

Australian Open women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka pops the cork on the champagne celebrating her second straight AO championship. Photo credit: Shi Tang/Getty



Australian Open
Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
January 14-28, 2024
A$86.5 million ($58.91 million U.S. dollars)
Hard Court

History At Stake at 2024 Australian Open
Ten-time AO champion Novak Djokovic returns playing for a record-extending 11th AO championship and record 25th Grand Slam crown. On the ladies’ side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka aims to defend a major title for the first time. Iga Swiatek is the top-seeded woman this 112th edition of the Australian Open. Former world No. 1 champions Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki are all set to return. This is the 56th Australian Open of the Open Era.

