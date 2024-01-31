Montpellier Draws and Schedule of Play for Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Alexander Bublik faces Denis Shapovalov in Montpellier on Wednesday. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images







Open Sud de France Montpellier

Montpellier, France

January 29-February 4, 2024

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: €579,320



Home Style Success in Montpellier

Montpellier, one of the fastest-growing cities in France during the past 25 years, hosted its first ATP 250 tournament in late October 2010. Two years later, the indoor hard-court event moved to a multi-purpose venue called the Sud de France Arena, which has a total capacity of 14,000 and seating for 7,500 during the tournament. The event crowned eight French singles champions in its opening 10 editions, including three-time winners Gael Monfils (2010, ’14, ’20) and Richard Gasquet (2013, ’15-’16). This year, Holger Rune is the top seed, Alexander Bublik is seeded second, Felix Auger-Aliassime is the third seed and Borna Coric is seeded fourth.



Montpellier Draws and Schedule



Singles Draw: Click Here

Doubles Draw: Click Here



Schedule for Wednesday, January 31: Click Here