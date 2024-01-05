Brisbane International Draws and Schedule of Play for Saturday, January 6, 2024

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Top-seeded Holger Rune will play Roman Safiullin for a spot in the Brisbane final on Saturday. Photo credit: Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Facebook



Brisbane International
Queensland Tennis Centre
Brisbane, Australia
December 31, 2023-January 7, 2024
Surface: Hard Court

Rafa Returns, Stars Align in Brisbane
King of Clay Rafael Nadal makes his long-awaited singles return at the Brisbane International. The 37-year-old Spanish superstar will face Dominic Thiem in his Brisbane opener. Holger Rune is the top-seeded man in a Brisbane field that features Grigor Dimitrov, Ugo Humber and Sebastian Korda. Former world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the top-seeded woman.

Brisbane International Draws and Schedule

Men’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Singles Draw: Click Here

Men’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Women’s Doubles Draw: Click Here

Schedule for Saturday, January 6: Click Here