- Warm Seasons Greetings from 10sBalls.com (TennisBalls.com): Celebrating the Love of Tennis!
- BNP Paribas Open Voted ATP and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year
- Richard Evans, Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes Head Hall Of Fame’s Class of 2024
- Adelaide International to Feature 16 Top 20 Players
- U.S. to Host Belgium in King Cup Qualifier in Orlando
- Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
- Iga Swiatek is WTA Player of The Year
- SOLINCO NEW RACQUETS THE WHITEOUT AND BLACKOUT XTD+
- Chrissie Evert Begins Chemotherapy and Will Miss ESPN’s Australian Open Coverage
- Australian Open entry list: Nadal in with protected ranking, No. 97 cutoff
- Tim Henman Plays Tennis for 24 Hours to Benefit Children’s Charity
- Caroline Wozniacki and Six Aussies Receive 2024 Australian Open Wild Cards
- 2024 Brisbane event includes Nadal, Murray, Dimitrov, and Osaka
- Rafael Nadal Announces Brisbane Return
- Alicia Molik Named Adelaide International Tournament Director
- Updated: December 15, 2023
Dear Tennis Enthusiasts, Readers, Followers, and Friends,
As the festive season blankets the world in its shimmering magic, the team at 10sBalls.com (TennisBalls.com) extends our heartfelt wishes to each and every one of you. Whether you’re volleying on the court or cheering from the sidelines, your passion for tennis fuels our shared love for this incredible sport.
This year, our global tennis family has rallied together through victories, breathtaking matches, and unforgettable moments that transcend borders. Your unwavering support has been the ace up our sleeve, driving us to continue delivering the latest, most thrilling updates from the tennis world.
As the New Year beckons, may your days be filled with backhands of happiness, forehands of success, and serves of good health. Here’s to another year of smashing returns and powerful aces both on and off the court.
Thank you for being an integral part of our journey. Your passion fuels our dedication, and we’re incredibly grateful for your continued support.
Warmest wishes for a joyful holiday season and a smashing New Year!