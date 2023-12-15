BNP Paribas Open Voted ATP and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year

Ben Shelton congratulates Taylor Fritz after their match during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2023 in Indian Wells, California. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Indian Wells continues its record run.

The 2023 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells earned ATP and WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year honors for a record ninth consecutive year.

Indian Wells has been recognized as the premier 1000-level event of the season by both Tours since 2014.

In addition, it was also recognized by the WTA in 2013, making it tournament of the year 10 consecutive times on the women’s side and 14 overall.

“We are honored to see the ATP and WTA players once again vote Indian Wells as their favorite 1000-level stop of the year,” said Tournament Director Tommy Haas. “This award reflects the dedicated support from all of our wonderful tournament staff, volunteers, fans, and so many others who bring the BNP Paribas Open to life every year and contribute to the sustained success of our one-of-a-kind event.”

More than 450,000 fans flocked to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in 2023 as the BNP Paribas Open was defined by a New Era of rising superstars taking center stage in the desert.

Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina rose above crowded draws of competitors to earn their first career BNP Paribas Open titles in what was a thrilling tournament from start to finish.

The BNP Paribas Open has become beloved by players, fans, and media alike due to its unique tournament atmosphere. With world-class players competing in the stunning natural beauty and backdrop of the Coachella Valley, the event has become a must-see destination for tennis fans around the world.

The Masters 1000 designation is the highest tournament category on the ATP Tour, outside of the Tour Finals, and includes the tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Cincinnati, Canada, Shanghai, and Paris, in addition to Indian Wells. The 1000 designation is also the highest tournament category on the WTA side outside of the Tour Finals, encompassing the events in Dubai, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati, Guadalajara and Beijing, in addition to Indian Wells.

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 4-17th.

Tickets and packages for the event are now on-sale online at tennisparadise.com, via phone at 800.999.1585 (Option 2), or in-person at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Box Office.