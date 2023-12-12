- Richard Evans, Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes Head Hall Of Fame’s Class of 2024
- Adelaide International to Feature 16 Top 20 Players
- U.S. to Host Belgium in King Cup Qualifier in Orlando
- Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
- Iga Swiatek is WTA Player of The Year
- SOLINCO NEW RACQUETS THE WHITEOUT AND BLACKOUT XTD+
- Chrissie Evert Begins Chemotherapy and Will Miss ESPN’s Australian Open Coverage
- Australian Open entry list: Nadal in with protected ranking, No. 97 cutoff
- Tim Henman Plays Tennis for 24 Hours to Benefit Children’s Charity
- Caroline Wozniacki and Six Aussies Receive 2024 Australian Open Wild Cards
- 2024 Brisbane event includes Nadal, Murray, Dimitrov, and Osaka
- Rafael Nadal Announces Brisbane Return
- Alicia Molik Named Adelaide International Tournament Director
- Defending Champion Tiafoe Returning for U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship
- Including doubles, Sinner defeats Djokovic three times in 11 days
Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
-
- Updated: December 12, 2023
Noted tennis fan Shakespeare wrote “the eyes are the windows to the soul.”
Award-winning photographer Ella Ling has done deep soul searching of tennis top stars and is sharing the emotion with you.
An artist with a camera, Ella Ling is widely regarded as one of the world’s most accomplished tennis photographers.
Now, Ella’s tennis treasures—some of her most distinctive images—can be yours.
The Art of Tennis: Images from Ella Ling’s Exhibition are on sale here.
Ella’s photo of a tearful rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sitting side-by-side sharing a good cry after the Swiss superstar’s final match at Laver Cup, titled “Holding Hands” moved tennis fans around the world and is one of the exhibition images on sale.
There are also limited prints of the Roger & Rafa “Holding Hands” image was well as some of Ella Ling’s most striking tennis photos.
Email ellaling@hotmail.com to purchase or for more details.