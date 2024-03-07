- BNP Paribas Open Draws and Schedule for Friday, March 8, 2024
Simona Halep Accepts Miami Wild Card
- Updated: March 7, 2024
Brighter days are coming for Simona Halep.
Former world No. 1 Halep will launch her comeback at this month’s Miami Open.
The 32-year-old Romanian superstar has accepted a wild card into the Miami Open, which starts on Sunday, March 17th at the Hard Rock Stadium home of the Miami Dolphins.
“m thrilled to let you all know that I will be making my return to the WTA Tour in two weeks at the @miamiopen!” Halep posted on social media. “Thank you to the tournament for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to be back on court and competing.
“See you all soon!”
The announcement comes two days after Halep won her doping appeal as the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced her suspension from four years to nine months clearing the path for Halep to return to the pro circuit now.
The owner of 24 career titles, Halep has not played a match since her 2022 US Open opening-round loss to qualifier Daria Snigur. Weeks before her US Open loss, Halep captured her 24th career championship in Toronto.