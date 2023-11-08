- The King of Switzerland: Roger Federer Tribute Poem
- Sofia Open Draws and Schedule for Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Tennis Art: Photographer Ella Ling’s Striking Images Now On Sale
- Carlos Alcaraz Commits to 2024 Laver Cup
- Roy Erskine, Andy Murray’s Grandfather, Celebrated for Soccer Career at Age 92
- Sofia Open Draws and Schedule for Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Conclusion of Paris Masters confirms Nitto ATP Finals field
- Djokovic close to clinching year-end top spot following Paris Masters title
- Taro Daniel Wins Sydney, Dedicates Title to Mom
- Djokovic Downs Dimitrov to Win Seventh Paris Masters Crown
- Jessica Pegula Charges By Coco Gauff Into WTA Finals Final
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 5, 2023
- SOLINCO NEW RACQUETS THE WHITEOUT AND BLACKOUT XTD+
- Billie Jean King Cup Finals Return to Tennis Channel November 7-12th
- Rolex Paris Masters Draws and Schedule for Friday, November 3, 2023
The King of Switzerland: Roger Federer Tribute Poem
-
- Updated: November 8, 2023
By Christopher Chaffee
The King of Switzerland
It is said that before a prince
Became a king
He had to first learn how to truly become the one
That all began with a journey at a ripe young age
And a choice he made
To be unique with his gift
He had to work hard at it
Giving focus in the process of the effort
Rather than keeping attention in perfection
Although, his goals were far and tall
And he maybe felt like a down and outter
Every once in a while
But there was more meaning behind the grasp for the gold
Fought in the hopes for an inspiring glory
He gained a unique perspective
With every match won
And felt the hurt in the losses
Destiny pulled and pushed him to new soaring heights
Far beyond what could ever be imagined
Like a God with a dominant right hand
Sent below from the sky
Blessing the racket arm
Of the Swiss from Switzerland
Transformed him then to a well known master
He’s ordinary, but yet extraordinary
Turning the impossible into possible
Seeking clarity is the sorcerer’s trait
The magician chases dreams further on the road
Forward to the fate of greatness
Roger runs towards the sun
Flying Federer touches the stars
Powerful, dominating, and sleek
Like a diesel engine train
His aura attracts an integrity
The way he dances
And glides effortlessly is a sight
The effect of his integrity
Flourishes in a flair
Categorized by a class of humility
That has never been seen or be repeated
In years to come
Blowing the mind
And capturing the heart
While thrilling the eyes
He’s noble in each and every breathe
Burning bright as a flame
Shining proud as the essence of his character
About to come alive
Roger Federer is silent and still
Caught frozen in a moment
He’s demeanor
Is humble and also confident
His presence
Calm, cool, and collected
Embracing an honor
By the swings he takes
Changing the game
In every record he breaks
History is made
In a red headband bandana
And a white shirt collar
Quick as the breeze on the Wimbledon grass
Singing a song only heard in a champion’s wind
The talent maybe seemed to be easy
But to do anything with ease
You must first believe
Then it will forever last
From now and forever
Until eternity
Roger you are missed
But never forgotten
For all that you did
The achievements and feats conquered
And what you strive to continue to do
Your footprints left imprints on the game
And more importantly though of who you are
Hits like an profound echo
Not just heard
But felt like the influence of an impact
Gripped with a mighty pro staff strung sword
Chris Chaffee Is A Guest Writer with an impressive tennis record. He’s written for us in the past and has more poems coming. Here’s his bio:
Chris Chaffee played tennis at Fryeburg Academy from 1999 – 2003 and was ranked alternately #1 and #2 in singles. He was named MVP all 4 years and was named All Conference Player for 3 consecutive years. He was ranked #1 Boys 18 and under player in the state of Maine in 2002. Chris went on to play tennis at the University of Southern Maine and won his singles flights in 2005, 2006, and 2007. He was named LEC player of the week in 2004 and 2006. He also contributed to USM winning the Little East Conference Titles in 2005, 2006, and 2007. Chris was the Head Tennis Pro at the Cranmore Fitness Center and Tennis Director at Jackson Tennis Club. For 13 years Chris coached the Fryeburg Academy Varsity Girls tennis team and has been a tennis pro for the New England tennis holidays. He continues to play competitive tennis and hopes to inspire others with his drive and passion for the game. He is a USPTA certified pro who helps run a USTA development program called Advantage Kids Youth Tennis in the Mount Washington Valley