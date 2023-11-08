The King of Switzerland: Roger Federer Tribute Poem

Poet Christopher Chaffee pays tribute to Roger Federer. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

By Christopher Chaffee

The King of Switzerland

It is said that before a prince

Became a king

He had to first learn how to truly become the one

That all began with a journey at a ripe young age

And a choice he made

To be unique with his gift

He had to work hard at it

Giving focus in the process of the effort

Rather than keeping attention in perfection

Although, his goals were far and tall

And he maybe felt like a down and outter

Every once in a while

But there was more meaning behind the grasp for the gold

Fought in the hopes for an inspiring glory





He gained a unique perspective

With every match won

And felt the hurt in the losses

Destiny pulled and pushed him to new soaring heights

Far beyond what could ever be imagined

Like a God with a dominant right hand

Sent below from the sky

Blessing the racket arm

Of the Swiss from Switzerland

Transformed him then to a well known master

He’s ordinary, but yet extraordinary

Turning the impossible into possible

Seeking clarity is the sorcerer’s trait

The magician chases dreams further on the road

Forward to the fate of greatness

Roger runs towards the sun

Flying Federer touches the stars

Powerful, dominating, and sleek

Like a diesel engine train

His aura attracts an integrity

The way he dances

And glides effortlessly is a sight

The effect of his integrity

Flourishes in a flair

Categorized by a class of humility

That has never been seen or be repeated

In years to come





Blowing the mind

And capturing the heart

While thrilling the eyes

He’s noble in each and every breathe

Burning bright as a flame

Shining proud as the essence of his character

About to come alive





Roger Federer is silent and still

Caught frozen in a moment

He’s demeanor

Is humble and also confident

His presence

Calm, cool, and collected

Embracing an honor

By the swings he takes

Changing the game

In every record he breaks

History is made

In a red headband bandana

And a white shirt collar

Quick as the breeze on the Wimbledon grass

Singing a song only heard in a champion’s wind





The talent maybe seemed to be easy

But to do anything with ease

You must first believe

Then it will forever last

From now and forever

Until eternity

Roger you are missed

But never forgotten

For all that you did

The achievements and feats conquered

And what you strive to continue to do

Your footprints left imprints on the game

And more importantly though of who you are

Hits like an profound echo

Not just heard

But felt like the influence of an impact

Gripped with a mighty pro staff strung sword

Chris Chaffee Is A Guest Writer with an impressive tennis record. He’s written for us in the past and has more poems coming. Here’s his bio:

﻿Chris Chaffee played tennis at Fryeburg Academy from 1999 – 2003 and was ranked alternately #1 and #2 in singles. He was named MVP all 4 years and was named All Conference Player for 3 consecutive years. He was ranked #1 Boys 18 and under player in the state of Maine in 2002. Chris went on to play tennis at the University of Southern Maine and won his singles flights in 2005, 2006, and 2007. He was named LEC player of the week in 2004 and 2006. He also contributed to USM winning the Little East Conference Titles in 2005, 2006, and 2007. Chris was the Head Tennis Pro at the Cranmore Fitness Center and Tennis Director at Jackson Tennis Club. For 13 years Chris coached the Fryeburg Academy Varsity Girls tennis team and has been a tennis pro for the New England tennis holidays. He continues to play competitive tennis and hopes to inspire others with his drive and passion for the game. He is a USPTA certified pro who helps run a USTA development program called Advantage Kids Youth Tennis in the Mount Washington Valley