Roy Erskine, Andy Murray’s Grandfather, Celebrated for Soccer Career at Age 92

At age 92, Roy Erskine, Andy Murray’s maternal grandfather, is the oldest living member of the Stirling Albion football club. Photo credit: Judy Murray Instagram

Sporting longevity and excellence is in Andy Murray’s DNA.

Roy Erskine, Andy Murray’s maternal grandfather, is a former soccer player who was recently celebrated by the Stirling Albion football (soccer) club.

At the tender age of 92, Roy Erskine has the distinction of being the oldest living member of the Stirling Albion football club.

It’s an achievement he carries with pride.

Roy Erskine was recently on hand to watch his former team in action–note Andy Murray’s facial resemblance to his granddad.

“My dad is 92 and the oldest surviving @stirlingalbion player,” Judy Murray, Andy Murray’s mom, posted on Instagram. “Today he was at Forthbank to watch the match v @alloaathleticfootballclub. Got his photo taken with the Div 2 trophy and a 75 ye old fan who remembered him (as a 9 year old) from the 1953/54 seasons. Amazing. And that’s MOTM Jordan McGregor.

“Fabulous day out at a wonderful community club with loads of volunteer staff who could not have been more friendly or attentive.”