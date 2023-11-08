Carlos Alcaraz Commits to 2024 Laver Cup

- The King of Switzerland: Roger Federer Tribute Poem
- Updated: November 8, 2023
Carlos Alcaraz is coming to Laver Cup 2024.
Wimbledon winner Alcaraz has signed on for the 2024 Laver Cup and will make his debut in Berlin next September.
World No. 2 Alcaraz will make his Laver Cup debut leading Team Europe in the Laver Cup to be contested at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena from September 20-22nd.
Laver Cup announced Alcaraz’s 2024 commitment with a social media campaign showing the Spanish superstar in the traditional blue Team Europe warm-up uniform.
“I’m Carlos Alcaraz and I’m playing for Team Europe in September,” Alcaraz said in a Laver Cup video accompanying the announcement.
Multi-session Laver Cup hospitality packages go on sale November 27th at 1 p.m. CET. Multi-session ticket packages without hospitality will go on sale in early February, 2024.
Single-session tickets will be available for purchase at a later date.