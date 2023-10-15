Jessica Pegula Wins Fourth Title in Seoul

Jessica Pegula of the United States poses with the Hana Bank Korea Open championship trophy after her victory the final on day seven of the Hana Bank Korea Open at the Olympic Park Tennis Court on October 15, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Returning to her family roots, Jessica Pegula showed Seoul power capturing her fourth career championship.

The top-seeded Pegula plowed through eight straight games dismissing maiden finalist Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-3 in the Korea Open final today.

It is Pegula’s second title of the season following her inspired run to the Montreal title in August that saw her knock off her doubles partner, Coco Gauff, four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and Liudmila Samsonova in succession to collect the WTA 1000 championship.

Pegula, whose mother Kim Pegula was born in Seoul, said her family history in the city makes this title run even more precious.

“My mom is Korean and she was adopted from here so it’s really special to be able to win here,” Pegula said. “In the last few years, as my ranking has gone up, I’ve definitely felt so much more support from the fans, a lot more than I expected coming back here from five years ago.

“So it’s really special.”

Contesting her third final in her last six tournaments, Pegula was calling the shots for much of the match. Cranking drives into the corner, Pegula forced Yuan to counter from her back foot at times.

World No. 4 Pegula did damage with her return game.

Pegula won 20 of 30 points played on Yuan’s second serve and converted six of 10 break points in a one hour, 23-minute triumph.