Victoria Azarenka Commits To Austin, Tickets on Sale Monday

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will play Austin. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The Lone Star state will welcome a Grand Slam star.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has committed to play the 2024 ATX Open at Austin’s Westwood Country Club.

The two-time Grand Slam champion joins former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in committing to play the Hologic WTA Tour event Feb. 24-March 3, 2024.



“We are delighted to announce that Vika is joining the 2024 ATX Open field,” said Tournament Director Christo Van Rensburg. “We are beyond thrilled to be able to welcome a pair of major champions in Vika and Sloane to Austin in February, and with several months to go before the tournament, we’re all very excited to see who else will join them to compete for our title.”



Azarenka was the WTA’s No. 1 ranked player for 51 weeks during her career. The owner of 21 career titles, she is the last player to successfully defend the Australian Open title, winning it in 2012 and 2013. She has also appeared in 20 other finals, including three times at the US Open as well as at the 2011 WTA Finals. She is fourth among WTA players for match wins with 599 in her career.



Her 2023 season was highlighted by reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open. She reached two other quarterfinals and reached the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. Currently No. 18 in the WTA Rankings, she is looking to have her highest season-ending ranking since giving birth to her son, Leo, in 2016.



In doubles, Azarenka was teamed up to win 10 career titles and has appeared in 11 other finals, including finishing as runner-up four times at Grand Slam events. In the Olympics, Azarenka won two medals at the 2012 London Games, claiming gold in mixed doubles with Max Mirnyi while also winning the bronze in singles.





Stephens will return to Austin where she was a quarterfinalist in singles and doubles earlier this year. The 2017 US Open champion, Stephens owns seven career titles and has been ranked as high as No. 3. She also has reached three finals during her career, including at the French Open and WTA Finals. During this year’s ATX Open, Stephens was the recipient of the 2023 Women’s Catalyst Award, which is presented in partnership with Google and the Austin Community Foundation Women’s Fund, for her work with the Sloane Stephens Foundation.



Nearly 18,000 fans enjoyed the inaugural ATX Open that was capped by Marta Kostyuk winning the singles title, while Erin Routliffe, this year’s US Open doubles champion, teamed up with Aldila Sutjiadi to win the ATX Open doubles title.



Tickets for the second edition of the WTA 250 tournament will go on sale at ATXOpen.com/tickets on Monday, October 16, at 10 a.m. CDT. The tournament’s second edition promises several changes, including additional seating around Center Court, expanded hospitality offerings in several locations, the new Owners’ Club offering views of Grandstand Court, additional special events, and a new opening weekend featuring qualifying matches and other activities to kick off tournament week.