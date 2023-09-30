Ons Jabeur Wins First Hard-Court Title in Ningbo

- Beijing Open Draws and Schedule for Sunday, October 1st, 2023
- Updated: September 30, 2023
Ons Jabeur sped through to her first career hard-court title.
The top-seeded Tunisian tore through the final six straight games sweeping unseeded teenager Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1 to capture her fifth career title in Ningbo.
Jabeur won 21 of 26 first-serve points and saved all three break points she saved in a 78-minute victory.
It is Jabeur’s second title of the season following her run to the Charleston championship on Har-Tru in April.
The two-time Wimbledon finalist dropped just two sets en route to the title victory.
Contesting her first WTA final in just her ninth main-draw appearance, the 19-year-old Shnaider won the opening game of both sets but could not slow a steamrolling Jabeur after that.
Jabeur reeled off five consecutive games for a 5-1 first-set lead and won the final six straight games to take the title.
The 2022 US Open finalist Jabeur is now a champion for all surfaces. Jabeur won her maiden WTA title at the 2021 Birmingham on grass and won the 2022 Berlin title on grass, she’s has captured clay-court crowns in Madrid (2022) and Charleston this season.