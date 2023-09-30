Ons Jabeur Wins First Hard-Court Title in Ningbo

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrates. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Ons Jabeur sped through to her first career hard-court title.

The top-seeded Tunisian tore through the final six straight games sweeping unseeded teenager Diana Shnaider 6-2, 6-1 to capture her fifth career title in Ningbo.

Jabeur won 21 of 26 first-serve points and saved all three break points she saved in a 78-minute victory.

It is Jabeur’s second title of the season following her run to the Charleston championship on Har-Tru in April.

The two-time Wimbledon finalist dropped just two sets en route to the title victory.

Contesting her first WTA final in just her ninth main-draw appearance, the 19-year-old Shnaider won the opening game of both sets but could not slow a steamrolling Jabeur after that.

Jabeur reeled off five consecutive games for a 5-1 first-set lead and won the final six straight games to take the title.

The 2022 US Open finalist Jabeur is now a champion for all surfaces. Jabeur won her maiden WTA title at the 2021 Birmingham on grass and won the 2022 Berlin title on grass, she’s has captured clay-court crowns in Madrid (2022) and Charleston this season.